County pitches in to expand rodeo parking

Apr. 24—Preparations are underway for the annual Will Rogers PRCA Rodeo, coming to Stampede Park May 24-26.

Earlier this month, Rogers County commissioners approved the use of county-owned machinery, equipment and labor of District 1 employees for the expansion of the parking lot at the RCB Rodeo Arena on east Blue Starr Drive, 13601 E. 480 Road, near the Claremore Lake Park entrance. Offsite parking will also be available during the rodeo at the Claremore High School parking lot, with a shuttle provided.

The arena parking lot expansion is a cooperative effort in support of a major city-based event, which brings national contestants and visitors alike to the city for the three-day Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event.

District 1 Commissioner Dan DeLozier said work is made possible through an interlocal agreement with the Rodeo Arena Interlocal Cooperative, which was established to help care for the grounds that showcase the rodeo.

"It's one of the biggest events in this part of the country," DeLozier said. "It is in my district, and I will be the one doing it."

He thanked District 3 Commissioner Ron Burrows and Commissioner Steve Hendricks for offers of assistance.

"This is for a special project. We will go out there strip the rest of top soil off and enlarge the parking lot," DeLozier said. "The rodeo is the end of May, and any of you who haven't seen it, need to come see the rodeo."

The locally popular "Mutton Bustin'" Qualifier will be this Sunday, April 28, 3-3:30 p.m., with competition starting 4 p.m.

The official PRCA Rodeo competition

Thursday, May 23 — Sunday, May 26

Thursday, 8 a.m., Rodeo Slack.

6-9 p.m. — "Boots on the Boulevard," Downtown Claremore with food trucks, live entertainment, street dancing and more.

Friday, 8 a.m. — Rodeo Slack.

7 p.m. — Pre-rodeo events.

8 p.m. — PRCA Championship rodeo competition.

Saturday, 10 a.m. — Clem McSpadden Tub-Handle Classic Steer Roping.

7 p.m. — Pre-rodeo events.

8 p.m. — PRCA Championship rodeo competition.

Sunday, 7 p.m. — "Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night" with Pre-rodeo events.

8. p.m. — PRCA Championship Rodeo finals.

To learn more, visitclaremore.org.