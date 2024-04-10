County 'owe it to fans to give all' for survival - Harmon

George Harmon says he and his Ross County team-mates "owe it to the fans" and manager Don Cowie that they "give our all" to secure top-flight survival.

The Highland side, who survived via the relegation play-off last term, find themselves in 11th and are four points off St Johnstone in 10th.

"We want to make sure we keep this football club in the Premiership," left-back Harmon says. "I think if we keep [giving our all] we’ll hopefully move up the table."

County bring their pre-split schedule to an end by welcoming title-chasing Rangers on Sunday.

"Whenever you play an Old Firm team you are always going to be underdogs. We just got to stick to our game plan and stick to what we know.

“We’ve made it a tough place to come this season especially under the new gaffer. We just need to try and make sure we maintain that."