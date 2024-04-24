Advertisement
County midfielder Sheaf ruled out for season

BBC

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf will play no further part this season after suffering "a significant muscle injury" in training, the Dingwall club have announced.

In an injury update posted on the official club website, County say defender Will Nightingale and midfielder Scott Allardice could feature in the remaining five league games as they continue their injury rehab.

Meanwhile, Ross Callachan is in line to return to full training "in the coming weeks" after rupturing his ACL in April 2023.

