County, Madison athletes qualify for regional tournament

May 17—Staff Report

Ashtabula County track and field athletes had their first chance to reach the regional tournament on Wednesday at three different locations.

In Division, Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and the Pymatuning Valley girls were at Lakeview, while the Geneva girls competed at Bedford.

The Grand Valley and PV boys were at the D-III Ravenna site.

DIVISION II

At Lakeview, Edgewood's Taylor Visnosky won the shot put with a 36-3.25 mark. In the same event, Pymatuning Valley's Mae Struna was third at 33-3 to also advance to the regional.

Jefferson's Emma Phillips recorded third in the high jump at 4-10.

Three county pole vaulters were in the top four to compete another week.

Edgewood's Morgan Haywood won with an 8-4 mark, while teammate Payton Corrigan checked in fourth at 7-8. Conneaut's Madison Teppo was third at 7-8.

On the boys' side, Conneaut's Max Gleason qualified for the regional in the long jump.

Gleason went 19-11 to place third.

Edgewood's Noah Hommes just missed out on qualifying for the regional. His 19-6.25 was good for fifth.

Woodridge's Taneil Gaddis finished fourth 19-9.75.

Edgewood's girls 4X800 relay team of Tammy Liplin, Maggie Dolezal, Olivia Fenton and Maddie Crooks posted fifth at 10:54.10.

Berkshire snared the fourth — and final qualifying spot — in a time of 10:45.50.

Jefferson's boys 4X800 relay team of Logan Furman, Josh Piccirillo, Jaydon Rossi and Luke Sly notched sixth in 8:57.80.

At Bedford, Caramia Boland, Alyssa Palmisano and Daniella Bobish advanced to the regional.

Boland high jumped 5-0 to place second, while Palmisano took third in the shot at 38-5.25, followed by Bobish at 35-1.50.

The second day of the district tournament is scheduled for Saturday.

DIVISION III

At Ravenna, PV's Layton Dubic and Elliott Jones both qualified to the regional in the boys pole vault in 10-0 and 8-4, respectively. GV's Nicolas Johnson was fourth at 7-6.

In the girls pole vault, GV's Alex Hunt won with a mark of 8-0 and teammate Kylee Portzer took third at 5-6.

Also for the Mustangs, the 4X800 relay team of Reese Nims, Portzer, Jocelyn Cozad and Anna Steimle finished third in a time of 10:48.84.

The boys 4X800

race saw the Lakers place fourth in 9:10.80, edging out GV's 9:23.69 for the final regional spot.

PV's team consisted of Justin Summers, Jacob Dean, Austin Dean and Gavin Hodge, while GV's quartet was Ethan Hughes, Eric Leyda, Sam Steimle and Johnson.

GV's Bobby Rogers won the long jump at 20-9.50.

The second day of the district tournament is scheduled for Saturday.

DIVISION I

The first day of the district tournament at Mentor on Wednesday evening saw Madison qualify four to the regional tournament.

For the Blue Streaks girls team, Addison Wesley, in the shot put and Sienna Sidoti,

high jump, won district titles.

Wesley's 37-4 was good enough to fend off South's Maria Osagie-Erese, who checked in at 35-50.

Sidoti went 5-2 in the high jump.

On the boys side for Madison, Bryce Brock captured first in the discus at 159-10, followed by teammate Ryan Radkowski at 153-1.

The 4X800 relay team of Alex Kollhoff, Max Kollhoff, Owen Bottar and Izaiah Siler ran an 8:20.42 to place fifth and just miss out on a regional apperance.

University School grabbed the last qualifying spot with a time of 8:01.35.

Day 2 of the district meet at Mentor concludes tonight.