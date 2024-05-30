County loan 'everything I hoped for' - Nightingale

Will Nightingale says he will remember his Ross County spell "forever" after returning to parent club AFC Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old had been with the The Wombles his whole career before moving on loan to the Dingwall side in July 2023.

After returning down south, the defender has praised the support for welcoming him to the Highlands.

"Ross County, where to start," Nightingale wrote on Instagram.

"My first ever football club away from my boyhood club since I was eight years old. You have been everything I could have hoped for and more.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant with me and made me feel so welcome, so to finish the season on a high and keep the club in the Premiership was for you guys.

"A special club and an experience I'll remember forever, up the Staggies."