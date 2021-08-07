County Line Road in desperate need of TLC

Emily Every, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
Aug. 7—Chase and Leah Gifford have been waiting for the road in front of their house on North County Line Road East in Fort Gibson to be patched up since February. While the Muskogee County Commissioner's Office told them in early July that their roads would be improved soon, progress has been slow-going.

"You can't go across the road and not hit one of these holes. Every time it rains it just gets deeper and deeper," Chase said.

Ken Doke, county commissioner in Muskogee's District 1, says the commissioners' office has been doing all it can to keep up with community needs in what he calls "worst case scenario for anyone in the road business" following the February winter storms.

The contraction of the roads in February's cold weather followed by a rapid expansion as temperatures rose, which led to extreme road damage. This sudden damage put the County Commissioner's Office and its 15 road crew members on their heels.

Chase and Leah are hardly the only ones frustrated with the deep holes in the road. While Chase pointed out holes and gaps in the road, several passing drivers stopped to also voice their dissatisfaction.

Leah says she's been calling the Muskogee County Commissioner's Office about road hazards since February's cold snap, when road conditions worsened. Since then, she's seen stray rims and bumpers strewn about the road, as well as people accidentally driving their car into ditches next to the increasingly narrow road. Some areas have holes at least half a foot deep, while others are corroding inward to create slimmer and slimmer driving spaces.

"There's just no need for it to be like this. If they just did a simple fix, then everybody's life would be safe and people's vehicles would be safe," Leah said.

The road conditions have been rough on the Giffords' vehicles. Leah had to upgrade to a Jeep Wrangler to avoid damage on her previous vehicle. Chase has had to help several people pull their cars out of ditches next to narrow areas where only one car can pass at a time.

Nearby roads, including Two Mile Road, have seen recent improvement, including some patches to particularly bad holes, and the Muskogee County Commissioner's Office is making efforts to improve the area. Chase, however, says that some past attempts have been half-baked.

"This real bad spot on Two Mile, they came out and fixed it once, but all they did was send out some guys with some shovels and threw a bunch of crusher run (construction aggregate) in there, and they just mounded it up. It wasn't no better than it was before," he said.

One particular hole on Two Mile Road has had several patch-ups, only to worsen again soon after.

"This hole grows through phases — they'll fill it up and it'll be alright for a little bit, but they don't ever, like, pack it down or anything. They kind of throw stuff in there, and it just ekes out and pushes up into the road," Chase said.

On top of logistical difficulties Doke has to contend with, he is also concerned about availability of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in response to the cold weather. FEMA provides funding for disaster-related projects, including road repair. However, it is unclear if FEMA will provide funding for disasters related to low temperatures.

"We've had more damage from this winter storm than any other disaster that we've had. FEMA does not have a category for just ridiculously cold weather," he said. "It has to be massive ice ... or it has to be a huge amount of snow, or flooding, but they don't have a category for temperature. So, that's really disappointing."

He says he recognizes that the roads, including North County Line Road East, need work. His hope is to have major repairs done before fall begins and it becomes too cold outside to lay asphalt.

"I think of that road and I know the shape it's in. We just can't be everywhere at once," he said. "You have 500 miles of road that need work, and we've been out and worked on 300-and-some-odd miles of road. We have a lot left to do, and we still have a few more months of good asphalt season."

