County 'let themselves down badly' against Motherwell

We asked for your thoughts after Ross County were thrashed 5-1 by Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Alistair: I was shocked by their performance. They let themselves and their manager down badly. Wednesday night is the real relegation play-off because neither St Johnstone nor the Staggies will survive games against top Championship sides. Last chance saloon is in Perth.

Ron: A frustrating day in Dingwall. Ross Laidlaw’s errors for the first two goals gave Motherwell an advantage we struggled to overcome. A shame as he has been so good recently. Still, at 1-2 it was quite tight with no shortage of chances that were passed up. Blair Spittal killed the game with his class strike for their third - the best player on the park by far.