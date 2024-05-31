County face Stranraer is cup opener

Ross County will kick off the season at Stranraer in the opening game of their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Don Cowie's side will travel to Stair Park on Saturday, 13 July before welcoming Raith Rovers for a Scottish Premiership play-off final rematch.

The Dingwall outfit then head to newly-promoted Hamilton Academical, before going to League 2 Stirling Albion.

Fixtures (all times BST)

Stranraer v Ross County - Saturday, 13 July (15:00)

Ross County v Raith Rovers - Saturday, 20 July (15:00)

Hamilton Academical v Ross County - Tuesday, 23 July (19:45)

Ross County v Stirling Albion - Saturday, 27 July (15:00)