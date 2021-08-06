County dedicates crosswalk to crossing guard killed on duty

Aug. 6—Cobb County officials gathered Wednesday to dedicate a crosswalk and stop light in front of Lindley Middle School to the memory of a crossing guard killed there in 2017.

The site was named for Edna Umeh, who was struck and killed by a car on Nov. 30, 2017, while directing traffic from the center lane of Veterans Memorial Highway in front of the school.

The ceremony was attended by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, State Rep. Erica Thomas, and Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard.

Lamonte Whitaker was accused of swerving in and out of traffic and speeding when he struck Umeh. Whitaker pled guilty and received a 15 year sentence, with five to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

Umeh's death led to a safety audit of the area. Thomas also introduced "Edna's Law" in the Georgia General Assembly, which would have allowed police to use radar in school zones. Despite the support of the Cobb Board of Commissioners and school board, the bill failed to pass.