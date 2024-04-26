County Connections: Pickleball Tournament will bring people together

“We don’t stop playing because we grow old; We grow old because we stop playing.” George Bernard Shaw

Arising as a children’s game in 1965, pickleball has grown quietly in popularity for decades – winning hearts in communities of all sizes, and earning a rightful place in school athletic curriculums. However, the recent explosion of pickleball’s popularity has brought the sport into the mainstream.

Now claiming the title of fastest-growing sport in the United States, over 35 million Americans have experienced this phenomenon, with an estimated four pickleball facilities opening in the United States every day. Beginner friendly and adaptable to both indoor and outdoor play, pickleball can readily unite communities through welcoming recreation.

“Pickleball is a really inclusive game. It’s perfect for bringing people together,” shared Beth Craft, Foundation Chair for the Lancaster Sherman Rotary.

And it is in this spirit of social support that the Lancaster Sherman Rotary designed its first Pickleball Tournament, held in partnership with Double Edge Brewing and the Lancaster Fairfield Pickleball Association (LFPA).

This tournament will close Chestnut Street between Columbus and Broad for a day of celebration. Taking place in the parking lot across from Double Edge Brewing, the tournament will feature fun for non-athletes, too, including pickle-themed cocktails and beers to commemorate the occasion.

Food trucks - including Woodfired, Pizza Hot On The Spot, and El Catrin – will round out the event, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

“We are really grateful for the partnership we’ve received in making this tournament a success,” Craft affirmed.And while play is certainly a priority for this unique event, the larger goal is empowerment for the community’s most vulnerable populations.

“Lancaster Sherman Rotary is committed to our community. We’re excited to bring people together to make an even bigger impact,” she stated.

A fundraiser presented by both The Rotary Club of Lancaster-Sherman and Key to Home Property Group, the tournament’s $60 registration fee will support the club’s current commitment to offering monthly meals to Lutheran Social Services, providing perishable items such as eggs, milk and meat to The Lighthouse Domestic Violence Shelter, and donating other health and wellness items to local shelters.

And for those who cannot attend the tournament, the Lancaster-Sherman Rotary offers ongoing activities to engage and inspire, encompassing peace walks, food drives, holiday gift deliveries to underserved families, and diverse service projects throughout the community.

Those interested in learning more about the club are encouraged to visit The Rotary Club of Lancaster-Sherman on Facebook, or attend a meeting at Keller Market House from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays

“Our meetings are very welcoming. We would love to meet anyone who is interested in making a difference,” concluded Craft.

Events

Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, don’t miss Spring at the Round Barn, returning to the Fairfield County Fairgrounds. This market features over 150 vendors offering farmhouse décor, boutique clothing, candles, jewelry, handcrafted goods, food, and more. The market will also feature live music and fun activities for the whole family. Friday’s market includes early bird admission, from 4 to 8 p.m., with an entry cost of $10 at the gate / $7 for pre-registration. Saturday’s market will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an entry cost of $5. Tickets are available at https://thevintageandmademarket.com

This is the final week for the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio’s presentation of From Struggle to Strength: Inspiring Journeys of Central Ohio’s Refugee Community. Through Sunday, April 28, the exhibit will chronicle the journeys of Central Ohio residents who fled danger and uncertainty in the hope of a better life. This exhibit is funded in part by the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission, as well as by PNC Arts Alive. More information can be found by visiting http://www.decartsohio.org/.

On Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the Pickerington Chocolate Hop returns. For a $5 donation, attendees will receive a map of locations around the Olde Pickerington Village that are offering free chocolate treats. Proceeds benefit the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society and Pickerington Village Association community events. A map is required to participate, and you can make your $5 donation at The Humble Crate, Ruby Joy Boutique, or at The Hair Boutique. Please call 614-561-3199 for more information.

