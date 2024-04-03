County, city schools dismiss early today due to threat of severe weather

Apr. 2—From Athens Schools:

EARLY RELEASE Due to the threat of inclement weather, Athens City Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, April 2. Please see schedule below.

*12:00 Pre-K

*12:15 Athens Middle School

*12:30 K-3 Elementary

*12:45 Athens Intermediate School, Athens High School, Athens Renaissance School

Buses will release according to the school's early dismissal time. All after-school activities are canceled, including practices, meetings, and latchkey. If you have any questions, please contact your school.

Please note that adjustments could be made on Tuesday morning based on updated weather data.

From Limestone County schools:

Due to the threat of severe weather forecast for Tuesday, all Limestone County Schools will operate on the following early dismissal schedule Tuesday, April 2: Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:40 a.m. and High Schools at noon. All after school activities are canceled.