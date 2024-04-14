County change keeper as one of five changes

There are five County changes as they bid for a historic first-ever win over Rangers - the most eye-catching change being in goal where George Wickens is dropped in place of Ross Laidlaw.

Wickens has come in for a bit of criticism in recent weeks, having dropped a few clangers, and it appears interim boss Don Cowie has finally lost patience with his loanee keeper.

George Harmon, Victor Loturi, Josh Sims, and Hearts-bound Yan Dhanda come in. Loick Ayina, Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White drop to the bench, while Josh Reid drops out completely.