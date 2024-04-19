County Championship: Worcestershire v Durham sees 14 wickets fall on day one

Vitality County Championship Division One, Kidderminster (day one) Durham 244: Robinson 55; Finch 3-37, Holder 3-47 Worcestershire 76-4: Libby 33*; Coughlin 2-27 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (1 pt) by 168 runs Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson spearheaded a powerful Durham response after Jason Holder threatened to place Worcestershire in a position of strength in their County Championship match at Chester Road.

The England Lions wicketkeeper batted brilliantly after Durham subsided to 141-7 midway through the afternoon session.

Former West Indies captain Holder had removed David Bedingham, Graham Clark and Paul Coughlin but Robinson went on the offensive to score a half-century in only 41 balls.

Ben Raine and Matthew Potts provided support and then made early inroads with the ball but Jake Libby dug in for an unbeaten 35.

Durham captain Scott Borthwick saw Joe Leach hit his off-stump and it became 19-2 when Alex Lees (six) pushed forward to Nathan Smith and fell to a Holder catch.

Durham reached 89-2 but Holder struck in the first over after lunch. Bedingham (38) went to cut the former West Indies captain but chopped onto his stumps.

Leach was rewarded after lunch when Colin Ackermann (47) went lbw and Holder struck again when Clark was also lbw working to leg.

Adam Finch replaced Leach and immediately thrived as Bas de Leede played a similar shot and perished.

Robinson received excellent support from Ben Raine during a stand of 61 in 8.4 overs. He struck Matthew Waite for two straight sixes in an over and raced to his half-century from 41 balls.

But Waite had the final say when Robinson (55) pushed forward and keeper Gareth Roderick held onto a low catch.

Finch wrapped up the innings when Raine top-edged a pull through to Roderick and Callum Parkinson was lbw, but Worcestershire began to toil against Raine and Matthew Potts.

Raine had Roderick caught behind and Brett D'Oliveira was bowled by Potts.

Libby and Rob Jones' stand was worth 60 when the latter was lbw to Coughlin and Adam Hose (five) chopped the same bowler onto his stumps.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.