County Championship: Worcestershire still to secure promotion after draw with Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, de Leede 3-68 Durham 371-4 (71 overs): Borthwick 134*, Robinson 84, Lees 60; Allison 2-61 Worcestershire (8 pts) drew with Durham (11 pts) Match scorecard

Worcestershire are still to secure a return to the top flight after drawing their rain-affected County Championship match with already promoted Division Two champions Durham.

Following the loss of so much play in this game, the Pears could only pick up one final-day bowling point as Durham, 10-0 overnight, batted out time to reach 371-4 from 71 overs.

Durham skipper Scott Borthwick repeated his century against the Pears in his side's opening win of the season at Chester-le-Street back in April.

He hit 134 not out, sharing a 159-run stand with Ollie Robinson, who weighed in with 84, while prolific opener Alex Lees went past 50 for the 10th time in the Championship this season.

That all leaves the Pears still 21 points clear of Leicestershire, assuming the Foxes take eight points from a draw with Yorkshire, in a game which is yet to be concluded.

England opener Lees made 60 - his lowest first-innings score since the Championship resumed on 11 June after its first early-season break.

But his run of scores in Durham's last seven matches has still been amazing: 62, 101, 145, 195, 22, 171, 65*, 103, 26* and 60.

Worcestershire's final game is against Yorkshire starting at Headingley on Tuesday, when Durham host Leicestershire.

More to follow.