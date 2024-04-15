County Championship: Surrey draw with Somerset after attempting rapid chase

Jamie Smith got Surrey's chase off to a flyer before falling for 45 off 25 balls [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day four) Somerset 285 & 351: Gregory 80; Steel 5-96 Surrey 428 & 123-5: Lawrence 53*; Aldridge 3-14 Surrey (14 pts) drew with Somerset (11 pts) Match scorecard

Surrey fell short in an exciting fourth-day run chase against Somerset as their County Championship Division One match ended in a draw.

Chasing 209 in 19 overs, Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith hit 32 off the seventh and eight overs to take their stand to 90 and set up the prospect of a first win of the season for the champions.

But Surrey lost five wickets in the next five overs to stop their charge and they settled for a draw at The Oval.

Play did not start until 12:10 BST and when Surrey took the new ball Somerset's lead was only 100.

But Somerset captain Lewis Gregory, resuming on 23, hit a 188-ball 80 in his side's second-innings 351.

Gregory had come in on day three with his side five wickets down and only nine runs in front, but he got good support from Kasey Aldridge (42) and Craig Overton (52 not out) in four-and-a-quarter hours at the crease.

Gregory took the lead beyond 200 before his vigil ended somewhat tamely with a cut to point, but he appeared to have taken victory away from Surrey.

That proved to be the case, but Somerset were made to sweat by Lawrence and Smith.

Smith twice hit Craig Overton back over his head into the pavilion and pulled a short ball from Migael Pretorius over mid-wicket for his third six, but trying to clear long on off the first ball of the ninth over he was well caught by Matt Renshaw running in from the boundary for 45 off 25 balls.

Ollie Pope slashed the second delivery of the 10th over from Aldridge over point for six but he was bowled later in the over attempting a repeat.

Aldridge picked up two wickets in the 12th over as Jamie Overton slogged one in the air and skipper Rory Burns was caught on the boundary for a four-ball duck.

Gregory then held a steepler to remove Dom Sibley off his own bowling.

Lawrence was unbeaten on 53 from 34 balls when the players shook hands with five overs left and Surrey 123-5.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.