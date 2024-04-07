County Championship: Surrey batters frustrated on rain-affected day against Lancashire

Vitality County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 202: Bohannon 84; C Steel 5-25, Lawrence 4-91 Surrey 15-0 Surrey (3 pts) trail Lancashire (0 pts) by 187 runs Match scorecard

Champions Surrey managed just 21 balls of their first innings as the weather ruined day three of their match with Lancashire.

After bowling the hosts out for 202 on day two, with no play having been possible on the first day, Surrey had to wait until 12:30 BST to resume their innings.

Rory Burns (five not out) added three runs, and Dom Sibley (six not out) just one in the time that play was possible.

Rain arrived before lunch before play was abandoned for the day at 16:15 BST.