County Championship: Somerset dominate with bat and ball against Notts

Vitality County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Nottinghamshire 193: Montgomery 48; C Overton 3-57 Somerset 116-1: Dickson 70* Somerset (3 pts) trail Notts (0 pts) by 77 runs Match scorecard

Craig Overton shone as Somerset bowled out Nottinghamshire for 193 in their County Championship game at Taunton.

The England all-rounder claimed 3-57 as the hosts took maximum bowling points after losing the toss, with only Matt Montgomery (48) and Joe Clarke (39) resisting.

There were two wickets each for Lewis Gregory and Migael Pretorius and Somerset replied with 116-1, Sean Dickson (70 not out) and Matt Renshaw (34) producing an opening stand of 111.

Haseeb Hameed started by aiming a cover drive at the first ball without making contact, leaving the second and then dragging the third onto his stumps with a repeat of his opening shot.

Ben Slater and Will Young took the total to 49, although Overton deserved better than 1-13 from his opening spell.

All-rounder Gregory struck twice in the morning as Slater, on 25, edged through to wicketkeeper James Rew, while Young was pinned lbw for 27. Clarke and Montgomery saw Nottinghamshire through to lunch, taking the score to 72-3.

In the afternoon Clarke and Montgomery batted confidently, taking their fourth-wicket stand to 66 before the former was caught at mid-wicket.

With the total on 139, Jack Haynes (five) was caught behind pushing forward and 14 runs were added before Montgomery fell to a catch off Overton.

Two balls later he struck again as Calvin Harrison edged to Gregory at first slip.

Lyndon James fell for 18, lbw to South African seamer Pretorius and Brett Hutton had moved to 20 when he was run out by a direct hit from Lewis Goldsworthy.

Pretorius picked up a second wicket when Luke Fletcher nicked a catch to Rew and Nottinghamshire had been bowled out.

Dickson brought up the fifty partnership with Renshaw and a single off leg-spinner Harrison took him to his first Championship half-century at Taunton.

Left-hander Renshaw played well until he edged a Harrison delivery just after lofting him for a six.

Match report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.