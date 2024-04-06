County Championship: Sam Cook takes hat-trick for Essex at Nottinghamshire

Vitality County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two) Essex 253 & 65-1: Khushi 32 Nottinghamshire 293: Clarke 104; Cook 4-59 Essex (4 pts) lead Notts (4 pts) by 25 runs Match scorecard

Joe Clarke struck a century and Sam Cook took a hat-trick on an eventful second day of the County Championship Division One match between Nottinghamshire and Essex at Trent Bridge.

Clarke made 104 in the hosts' 293, a lead of 40, although they may regret not building a bigger advantage after a late collapse saw them lose their last six wickets for 34.

Cook's treble included Lyndon James, Brett Hutton and Dillon Pennington in his first over with the second new ball to finish with figures of 4-59.

Essex had their noses in front again by the close, although they lost Feroze Khushi to a catch at first slip, finishing on 65-1.

A further twist to an eventful final session may follow if what appeared to be Khushi's bat is confirmed to have exceeded the regulation size after an on-field check by the umpires required it to be changed.

Essex had earlier been dismissed for 253 in their first innings as Nottinghamshire needed only 13 deliveries at the start of the morning to pick up the one wicket needed overnight.

Nottinghamshire openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett looked comfortable initially, but Shane Snater dismissed Duckett with his first delivery.

Cook followed up with a leg-before against Ben Slater before Hameed, dropped at first slip off Porter on 28, perished in the seamer's next over, caught behind for 34.

Nottinghamshire were 100-4 soon after lunch when Matt Montgomery edged Snater to second slip.

Yet Essex could make no further inroads in the afternoon session as Clarke and debutant Jack Haynes, who hit 77, took control in a partnership of 159.

Clarke hit 16 fours and one six before a rare loose shot saw him caught at mid-on, with Nottinghamshire soon collapsing from 259-4 as Cook took centre stage.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.