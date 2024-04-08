County Championship: Sam Cook takes match figures of 10-73 as Essex hammer Notts

Vitality County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four) Essex 253: Cox 84, Elgar 80 & 374-8 dec: Walter 79, Critchley 68, Snater 47; Hutton 3-73, James 3-85 Nottinghamshire 293: Clarke 104; Cook 4-59 & 80: Cook 6-14, Porter 3-43 Essex (20 pts) beat Notts (4 pts) by 254 runs Match scorecard

Essex underlined their 2024 credentials with a comprehensive 254-run win over Nottinghamshire in their County Championship opener at Trent Bridge.

Seamer Sam Cook spearheaded victory for the 2023 runners-up as Notts were shot out for just 80, taking 6-14, backed by three wickets from Jamie Porter.

But Essex now face an anxious wait to see if they will suffer a points deduction after opener Feroze Khushi's bat failed an on-field dimensions check on Sunday during their second innings.

They could potentially lose all 16 points for a win, if an offence is confirmed.

After an on-time resumption, Essex, 329-8 overnight, added 45 runs in just six overs before declaring, for the loss of only Shane Snater, caught off a top-edge at long leg for 47.

But Notts collapsed to be bowled out in 34.3 overs, Joe Clarke top-scoring with 19.

Regardless of how many of their 20 points they ultimately keep, Essex will be grateful to the Nottinghamshire groundstaff for the chance to complete a full match with bad weather all around the country.

Derbyshire, whose ground is just 15 and a half miles away, did not manage a ball bowled in four days.

Essex's declaration set Notts 335 to win in 88 overs at 3.81 runs per over. But the hosts quickly found themselves 18-3 in the sixth over.

England opener Ben Duckett was bowled for 5, beaten past the outside edge for the second time in the match as Porter angled one in that straightened.

Notts captain Haseeb Hameed followed in the next over when Cook sent his off stump cartwheeling then had Ben Slater taken at second slip.

After sharing 45 minutes at the crease with Matt Montgomery, first-innings centurion Clarke bottom-edged Shane Snater into his stumps just before lunch to leave Notts four down for 39.

Montgomery was then bowled by Cook, shouldering arms to a delivery that jagged back, former Worcestershire debutant Jack Haynes was pinned in front by another nip-backer, this time from Porter.

Cook then removed Calvin Harrison - leg before - and Brett Hutton - comprehensively cleaned up - in the space of four deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul before having another ex-Worcestershire new boy Dillon Pennington edging to first slip. And Porter finished it when he removed Dane Paterson's middle stump attempting a repeat six.

