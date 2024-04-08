County Championship: Ryan Higgins hits maiden 200 as Middlesex and Glamorgan draw

Harare-born Ryan Higgins is a former Gloucestershire player [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four) Glamorgan 620-3 dec: Northeast 335*, Ingram 132*, Carlson 77; Bamber 2-90 Middlesex 460-5: Higgins 127*, Stoneman 97, J Davies 60, Holden 53 Middlesex 11pts, Glamorgan 13pts Match scorecard

Ryan Higgins hit his maiden double century as records tumbled in the draw between Middlesex and Glamorgan.

Middlesex's 655 was their best score at Lord's, the highest Championship score on the ground, and their best against Glamorgan.

The match will be remembered for Sam Northeast's mammoth ground record 335 not out.

Higgins' 221 saw Middlesex lead on first innings, Glamorgan making 31-2 in their second knock.

Glamorgan, who scored more quickly, claimed 13 points to Middlesex's 11.

The hosts required 11 more runs to avoid the follow-on at the start of the day, with five wickets in hand.

It took them 31 balls to achieve that when Higgins took a single off Colin Ingram's occasional leg-spin, only for Josh de Caires to chip a return catch next ball for Ingram's first wicket since July 2022.

But the pitch continued to favour the batters and the Kookaburra ball, being used in four rounds of Championship cricket, offered little movement to bowlers.

The departure of Toby Roland-Jones (20) and Henry Brookes (9) to Jamie McIlroy and Craig Miles meant three wickets fell in a session for the first time in the game, but Tom Helm dug in to assist Higgins' bid for 200 and then opened up to reach a career-best 64.

Higgins moved quietly towards his milestone and finally reached his double ton with a pulled four off Ingram, passing his previous best of 199.

He finished with 21 fours and two sixes, facing 517 balls in an assured marathon knock before being stumped off Carlson.

In the final session, Glamorgan lost Zain Ul Hassan for two to Ethan Bamber and Billy Root edged Leus Du Plooy to slip on 11, but appropriately Northeast was at the wicket when the draw was agreed.

Middlesex travel to Northampton in round two of the Championship on Friday, 12 April while Glamorgan host Derbyshire, led by the Welsh county's former captain David Lloyd.