No sign yet of Essex’s template fading. They have been the leading county in red-ball cricket for three of the last four seasons, and the way they ground down Warwickshire suggests another title awaits.

In the field Essex have become as relentless as some Test attacks around the world. Their own first innings total of 295 was nothing special on a pitch that was excellent for batting apart from being on the dry side, yet they have almost whittled Warwickshire away.

Essex began with long spells for their opening bowlers, Jamie Porter and Sam Cook, much of a fast-medium and very accurate muchness: so no change bowler coming on after ten overs with a couple of long-hops to get the opening batsmen up and running. Porter’s first spell consisted of eight overs for six runs, Cook’s of 11 overs. Together they set the tone for the day, so that no Warwickshire batsman really got in, and no partnership bloomed, although their ninth-wicket pair have doggedly added 50.

After this locally grown pair of opening bowlers comes the international pairing of Peter Siddle and Simon Harmer. Siddle, 36, began by conceding 12 off his first seven balls, about the only time Essex leaked runs, but was soon bashing out the same relentless length as Porter and Cook. The only vegetarian pace bowler to have taken more Test wickets than Siddle, with a prize of one raw turnip for the first correct answer? India’s Javagal Srinath.

At the other end, the new pavilion end, Harmer was in control from the time Cook finished his 11-over opening spell until Essex took a second ball. Harmer drilled away on fourth and fifth stump, usually with three men round the bat, while once every few overs a ball curled past the outside edge.

The one Warwickshire batsman to counter Harmer was, not surprisingly, their Indian Test batsman Hanuma Vihari who used the depth of his crease. The shot of this attritional day came from Vihari when Harmer bowled an offbreak on a length that might have hit the top of offstump and would have had most county batsmen lunging forwards, whereas Vihari stepped back, opened the face and creamed it through the covers.

Other Warwickshire batsmen did try to attack Harmer, but in running down the pitch to drive to mid-on for another single Sam Hain yorked himself. One thing Essex lack is a “gun fielder” to save singles at deepish mid-on, which would make Harmer even more constrictive. Tim Bresnan, capped before the start of play, made some forthright blows but was bowled through the gate in attempting a cover-drive.

Otherwise, having escaped from Durham jail last weekend, Essex seem to be on course for another successful championship season, based on their formula of batting deep and relentless accuracy. Warwickshire need to take a first innings lead of substance to offset batting last on a drying pitch against South Africa’s finest offspinner since the 1950s, even if Harmer has only five Tests to show for it.

Middlesex in a strong position against London rivals

After beginning the summer with a brace of losses, perhaps all that Middlesex needed to get them out of their rut was a visit from south of the river. Over the first two days, Middlesex have manoeuvred themselves into a position from which they are favourites to topple Surrey – themselves without a win – and belatedly give impetus to their 2021 County Championship campaign.

Not that any victory will be easy. The unbroken stand of 26 between Rory Burns, who looked in exquisite touch en route to his undefeated 54, playing the short ball particularly imperiously, and Ben Foakes may well determine the fate of the game.

Even so, overnight Surrey are 105 for three – still narrowly in the red, if only by nine runs. The late evening dismissal of Ollie Pope, who had played dreamily for 32, has given Middlesex a clear edge. Pope wafted at a delivery from Martin Andersson he could easily have left, and then looked to the heavens, aghast.

Trailing by 114 on first innings, after Toby Roland-Jones’s brisk undefeated 46, Surrey needed a robust start to the second innings to wrestle back their position. Instead, they slipped to 20 for two after two plumb lbws: Mark Stoneman pushing forward to a delivery from Ethan Bamber that moved off the seam, and then Hashim Amla playing around Roland-Jones’s first delivery.

It was Amla’s first delivery too, making it the second time in the match that he had been lbw for a duck playing across the line. He now has three ducks in five innings this season, and is threatening to become the latest overseas player to attest to the difficulties of batting in the top three in the County Championship at the start of the summer.

For all the excellence of their seam bowlers, Middlesex’s most substantial contribution came from the bat of Sam Robson. The disappointment of falling five runs short of a second Championship century of the summer – after trying to whip Reece Topley off his pads, he walked off very slowly, like a child being dragged away from their favourite Xbox game – could not obscure the importance of Robson’s innings.

It was not just the runs that Robson made but the patience with which he made them, batting for 25 minutes shy of six hours and demonstrating the meticulous judgment of line and length, and simple willingness to defend and leave, that top orders of either side have lacked.

While his seven Test matches came all of seven years ago, Robson is still only 31 – just a year older than Burns. His upbringing growing up in Australia might yet be to his advantage come the year’s end.