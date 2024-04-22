County Championship: Nottinghamshire duo denied chance of 400-run stand at Somerset by rain

Joe Clarke (left) and Will Young shared an unbroken 392 for the third wicket [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Nottinghamshire 193 & 440-2: Clarke 213*, Young 174* Somerset 454: Overton 95*, Banton 83; Harrison 4-93 Somerset (15 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (10 pts) Match scorecard

Joe Clarke and Will Young were denied the chance of a 400-run partnership when heavy rain washed out most of the final day of Nottinghamshire's County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

Only nine overs were possible at the start of the morning session, which began with the visitors 418-2 in their second innings, leading by 157 runs.

Having already broken a Nottinghamshire record for a third-wicket stand, which had stood since 1903, Clarke and Young added 22 runs on Monday, taking the visitors' total to 440 before the rain set in at 11.40 BST with their partnership extended to 392.

No further play was possible before umpires Russell Warren and David Millns abandoned the game at the conclusion of a 13:00 BST lunch period.

Clarke was left unbeaten on 213 and Young on 174 as Somerset took 15 points from the draw and Notts 10.

Match report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.