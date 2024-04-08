County Championship: Northamptonshire hang on to deny Sussex an opening victory

Vitality County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Northamptonshire 371: Procter 92; Seales 4-86 & 170-9: Keogh 55, Procter 41; Coles 3-36 Sussex 478-9 dec: Haines 133, Coles 78, Hudson-Prentice 73, Carson 61; Zaib 4-84 Sussex (15 pts) draw with Northants (13 pts) Match scorecard

Bad light and determined resistance by Lewis McManus frustrated Sussex's bid to pull off an unlikely victory over Northamptonshire on a gripping final day at Hove.

McManus batted for an hour as four partners came and went and Northants lurched to 170-9.

But, with Northants ahead by 63, umpires Paul Baldwin and Surendiran Shanmugam decided it was too gloomy even for spin - and hands were shaken on a draw,

The loss of more than 100 overs in the match eventually proved decisive but Sussex will have drawn a lot of encouragement after making most of the running, especially on the last two days.

Having established a first-innings lead of 107 before declaring on 478-9, they reduced Northants to 57-4.

Skipper Luke Procter (41) settled Northants nerves before left-arm spinner James Coles revived Sussex hopes with three of the four wickets that fell in 7.1 overs after tea that left the visitors on 152-8.

McManus and Ben Sanderson resisted for eight overs until the light improved sufficiently to enable Sussex skipper John Simpson to bring back his quicks Jayden Seales and Ollie Robinson for two overs each.

England paceman Robinson responded with an unplayable yorker to uproot Sanderson's middle stump - a fitting way to celebrate his 400th first-class wicket. But, although spinners Jack Carson and Coles returned, the light did not improve and the contest ended just after 18:00 BST.

Robinson finished with 2-19 from his 10 overs in three spells and bowled at a good pace throughout.

After a quiet tour of India with England, when he played in only one Test, he will have been pleased to get through 32 overs in what was only his second first-class match since last July.

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace:

"Ollie [Robinson] bowled exceptionally well. His energy through the crease and the carry he got to the keeper was top class.

"With each spell he bowled he got better. The only way to get rhythm is to bowl overs and the more he bowled the better he looked.

"All the players have taken their hard work from the winter into the first game against a team in Division One last season and really tried to force the issue.

"It shows how confident we are as a team and how confident they are individually."

Northamptonshire coach John Sadler:

"It was a tough day and a tough watch, a nerve-wracker. We got away with one but we've come out with 13 points and we crack on.

"Luke Procter led from the front. His powers of concentration are exceptional. He was outstanding, so huge credit to him. Ultimately, his innings helped us save the game.

"Lewis McManus is a diamond - he has worked hard in the winter and everyone in our dressing room is so pleased for him.

"He looked very calm and composed and did a great job at the end there."

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.