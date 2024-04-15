County Championship: Luis Reece and Brooke Guest earn Derbyshire draw at Glamorgan

Derbyshire's Luis Reece scored 590 in four County Championship innings against Glamorgan in 2023 [Huw Evans picture agency]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 237: Carlson 74; Thomson 7-65 & 361-7 dec: Cooke 126*; Thomson 5-136 Derbyshire 198: Madsen 63; Crane 4-60 & 225-3: Reece 91*; Harris 2-24 Glamorgan (11 pts) draw with Derbyshire (11 pts) Match scorecard

Luis Reece and Brooke Guest steered Derbyshire to a draw at Glamorgan on a rain-affected final day in Cardiff.

Set an improbable 401 to win, Derbyshire were reduced to 79-3.

But making the most of a docile pitch, Reece hit an unbeaten 91 and Guest made 72 not out in an unbroken stand of 146 as the visitors closed on 225-3.

This was a second successive draw for both sides and an underwhelming conclusion to a game which had offered some excitement in its first two days.

That was partly because of the pitch, which had turned prodigiously during the early stages of the match and had helped Derbyshire spinner Alex Thomson take 12 wickets across Glamorgan's two innings.

But the batting surface became much flatter from day three onwards, with the home side declaring on 361-7 to set their opponents a somewhat notional 401 to win.

Derbyshire started the final morning on 40-1 and were soon two down when their captain - and former Glamorgan skipper - David Lloyd was run out by Mason Crane without adding to his overnight score of 24.

Wayne Madsen was the next wicket to fall as he was bowled by James Harris for 25, before Reece and Guest steadied the away side.

Despite the placid nature of the pitch, Glamorgan were still hopeful of securing their first win of the season - but those aspirations were dealt a blow by a heavy downpour shortly before the players were due to return to the field after lunch.

Once play eventually resumed after almost an hour was lost, Reece and Guest were rarely troubled during an uneventful afternoon's play as the game meandered to an inevitable draw.

Next up for Glamorgan is a trip to Northamptonshire on Friday, while Derbyshire will host Leicestershire.