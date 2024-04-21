County Championship: Leicestershire close in on win over Derbyshire

Vitality County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Derby (day three) Leicestershire 574-7 dec: Harris 214, Cox 69, Handscomb 68 Derbyshire 167 & 224-6: Madsen 59*, Thomson 46*; Currie 3-36 Leicestershire (8 pts) lead Derbyshire (1 pt) by 183 runs Match scorecard

Wayne Madsen was again a thorn in Leicestershire's side as he rescued Derbyshire from the threat of a three-day defeat at Derby.

After Derbyshire were made to follow on 407 runs in arrears, the 40-year-old blocked the visitors' push for victory with an unbeaten 59 from 114 balls to steer his team to 224-6 at the close.

But with rain forecast on the final day, Madsen has given his side a good chance of salvaging a draw.

Leicestershire bowled Derbyshire out for 167 in the first innings, with Tom Scriven, Ben Mike and Scott Currie all taking three wickets.

After Derbyshire slipped to 144-6 in their second innings, Alex Thomson, 46 not out, stayed with Madsen for 27 overs to keep Leicestershire waiting.

Sam Conners was the first to go at the start of the day but the departure of David Lloyd was a damaging blow to the hosts.

He looked in good touch, reaching 50 from 63 balls.

But Mike deceived Lloyd with a ball that angled away to knock out his off stump.

Aneurin Donald and Anuj Dal restored some order until Liam Trevaskis lured Donald into a rush of blood.

He swept Trevaskis' first ball to the boundary but then charged down the pitch, missed an ugly swipe and was bowled.

Currie claimed the last two wickets which left Derbyshire to face one over before lunch.

Harry Came survived a hard chance off the penultimate ball but the openers looked relatively comfortable after the interval, passing 50 before Currie hit a hot streak.

He trapped Came on the crease and removed Luis Reece.

Lloyd was deceived by a full toss that dipped, knocking out the off stump.

Trevaskis pinned Brooke Guest, while Madsen passed 15,000 first-class runs after the interval but Derbyshire lost Donald.

Dal was caught behind but Thomson joined Madsen to frustrate Leicestershire.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network