County Championship: Lawrence helps Surrey close in on win over Somerset

Vitality County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three) Somerset 285 & 204-6: Goldsworthy 58, Lammonby 51; Lawrence 3-45 Surrey 428: Sibley 100, Burns 75, Foakes 57; Aldridge 5-64 Somerset (3 pts) lead Surrey (6 pts) by 61 runs Match scorecard

Surrey closed in on victory over Somerset despite half-centuries from Lewis Goldsworthy and Tom Lammonby on day three of the County Championship game at the Kia Oval.

Dan Lawrence was the surprise hero with the ball, taking 3-45 after being given the new ball alongside Jordan Clark in a three-over pre-lunch mini-session.

Goldsworthy made 58 and Lammonby 51 to add to his day one century but at stumps Somerset were only 61 runs ahead at 204-6.

Surrey earlier reached 428 in their first innings after resuming already 73 runs to the good at 358-6.

Sometime England batter Lawrence had Sean Dickson caught behind before getting off the mark and also accounted for Matt Renshaw, lbw sweeping for 16.

After a 58-run third wicket stand between Lammonby and Goldsworthy, the leg-spin of Cameron Steel provided further breakthroughs in a lengthy spell either side of tea.

First he had Lammonby lbw as he propped forward defensively and then Tom Banton, on 11, top-edged a cut to lob up a comfortable catch to Lawrence at backward point. Steel took 2-53 from his 21 overs.

Lawrence claimed Somerset's fifth wicket, turning one to take the edge of James Rew's bat to have the young left-hander superbly held at boot level by Jamie Overton at slip for 22.

Goldsworthy's 131-ball resistance was finally ended by Gus Atkinson via a thin edge to Foakes and Kasey Aldridge was dropped by Overton at slip off Lawrence despite a juggle with the ball after it had hit his wrist as he dived to his left.

At stumps, however, Aldridge had moved on to 20 and Somerset captain Lewis Gregory was 23 not out, putting on 42 so far.

Surrey earlier took 24.2 overs to add 70 to their overnight score, with Aldridge picking up three of the four remaining wickets to finish with deserved figures of 5-64.

Clark was strangled down the leg side on 13 and Steel - who resumed on 35 - was brilliantly held by a leaping Lammonby at gully.

Overton and Atkinson added 40 before Atkinson (15) was caught off Migael Pretorius and Overton's useful 35 came to an end when he under-edged a pull into his own stumps.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network