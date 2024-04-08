County Championship: Lancashire-Surrey rained off again to end in draw

Vitality County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Lancashire 202: Bohannon 84; C Steel 5-25, Lawrence 4-91 Surrey 15-0 Lancashire (8 pts) drew with Surrey (11 pts) Match scorecard

The County Championship game between Lancashire and Surrey ended in a draw after no play was possible on the final day in Manchester.

After more heavy overnight rain, umpires Peter Hartley and Paul Pollard carried out three inspections before finally pulling the plug at 14:15 BST.

After the complete loss of the first day too, Surrey bowled out Lancashire for 202 on Saturday to take all three bowling points.

But only 21 balls were possible on day three.

Surrey take 11 points from the game, while Lancashire take eight, for the draw.

Surrey now return to The Oval where they are scheduled to host Somerset in the next round of games starting on Friday.

Lancashire's next match is due to be away to Hampshire, who did not get on the field at all against Durham this week, also starting on Friday.