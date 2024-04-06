County Championship: Joey Evison leads Kent fightback against Somerset

Vitality County Championship Division One, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury (day two) Kent: 284: Evison 85, Finch 54; Gregory 4-66 Somerset: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Somerset 3 pts Match scorecard

Joey Evison led the fightback to help Kent reach 284 all out after Lewis Gregory starred with the ball for Somerset.

Evison hit 85 and Harry Finch struck 54 as the hosts recovered from 114-5 in the County Championship at Canterbury.

Somerset captain Gregory took 4-66, including the key wicket of Evison, but bad light stopped play before Somerset had the chance to reply.

The weather had wiped out the first day and conditions were still blustery on Saturday morning.

Somerset, who left out England spinner Shoaib Bashir, chose to bowl and Kent scored just 17 off the first 10 overs from Josh Davey and Jake Ball before Gregory's first over went for 20.

Tawanda Muyeye took 24 balls and 39 minutes to get off the mark but made 33 from 55 balls before Gregory bowled him.

Gregory then had Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond caught at second slip by Kasey Aldridge and Jack Leaning went for a golden duck, caught behind down the leg side off Ned Leonard.

Matt Renshaw had Joe Denly caught by Gregory for 19 to leave Kent 100-4 at lunch.

Ben Compton was caught on the boundary by Leonard off Gregory for 32 but Evison and Finch responded with a partnership of 93.

Aldridge tilted the equation back in Somerset's favour as Finch drove him to Tom Banton at mid-wicket and Wes Agar was caught for a duck in the slips by Gregory.

Evison went on the attack, swiping Renshaw for six before he was dropped by Tom Lammonby off Aldridge on 51.

Lewis Goldsworthy bowled Nathan Gilchrist for two, leaving Kent 235-8 at tea.

The hosts countered with a stand of 61 for the ninth wicket which was only broken when Goldsworthy deflected Evison's drive on to the stumps at the non-striker's end and ran out Matt Parkinson for 25.

Evison hooked Gregory to Goldsworthy at deep square leg to end the innings and Somerset openers Tom Lammonby and Sean Dickson had made it out to the middle when the umpires took a light reading and suspended play.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.