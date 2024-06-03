County Championship heartbreak for Cornwall Women

Cornwall women won the third division of the tournament in 2022 [BBC]

Cornwall Women missed out on a place at Twickenham as they lost at Durham in their County Championship semi-final.

The hosts scored three tries in the final 16 minutes to seal a 25-17 win in their Gill Burns Cup Division Two tie.

Tries from Tia Larson, Joey Sandercock and Becky Bennett had given the Duchy a 17-10 lead with 20 minutes left.

But the hosts proved too strong in the final part of the game as they ran in three unconverted tries to reach the final and a chance of promotion to the top tier.

Cornwall will remain in the second tier for a third successive year having won the third division of the County Championship in 2022.

