County Championship: Hampshire v Warwickshire ends in draw

Warwickshire opener Rob Yates has scored 370 runs in four innings this season [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Utilita Bowl, Southampton (day four) Warwickshire 455 & 205-4: Yates 84* Hampshire 365: Gubbins 119, Middleton 116; Yates 4-37 Hampshire (10 pts) drew with Warwickshire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Rob Yates' unbeaten 84 made sure all of Warwickshire's top three average over 100 after the first three County Championship fixtures, but it could not prevent an inevitable draw with Hampshire.

Yates, opening partner Alex Davies and number three Will Rhodes are three of the top four run-scorers in Division One so far this season with averages of 123, 120 and 116 respectively.

All three attempted to up the run-rate in a bid to force a result at the Utilita Bowl but, eventually, rain won the day and the points were shared.

Warwickshire pick up 13 points to Hampshire's 10 - with neither side yet to win or lose a game after three rounds.

The visitors began the day with a 136-run lead and Davies added two to his tally before advancing to Mohammad Abbas and skewing to short third to end a 56-run opening stand. He now has 481 runs this season and sits top of the charts.

Yates was tasked to keep the scoreboard ticking, while the proper aggression came from the other end, with Rhodes, Ed Barnard and Dan Mousley not needing a second invitation to attack.

Rhodes is up to 348 runs in the Championship but his 25 off 39 was ended when he was leg-before to a delivery which turned from Liam Dawson.

The Yates and Rhodes alliance had brought 46 runs and Yates continued with Barnard in a 54-run stand.

Barnard fell for a 17-ball 18 when he skied Dawson, with the left-arm spinner settling underneath it himself.

Mousley picked out mid-on after a quickfire 14 before drizzle saw play stopped at 14:00 BST.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.