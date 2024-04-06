County Championship: Glamorgan's Sam Northeast hits Lord’s record 335 against Middlesex

Sam Northeast's unbeaten 335 for Glamorgan came off 412 balls and included 36 fours and six sixes [PA Media]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two) Glamorgan 620-3 dec (139 overs): Northeast 335*, Ingram 132*, Carlson 77; Bamber 2-90 Middlesex: In play Middlesex 1 pt, Glamorgan 4 pts Match scorecard

Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast hit the highest first-class score recorded at Lord's as he made an unbeaten 335 against Middlesex on day two of the new County Championship season.

Northeast, 34, overtook Graham Gooch's 333 for England against India in 1990.

The Englishman put on an unbeaten stand of 299 with Colin Ingram (132 not out) in Glamorgan's total of 620-3 declared.

Northeast's innings is also the highest Championship score ever recorded in April.

Having come to the crease on Friday morning with Glamorgan's score at 16-1, Northeast faced 412 balls, hitting 36 fours and six sixes.

He put on 129 with Billy Root (67) for the second wicket and 176 with Kiran Carlson (77) for the third wicket.

Middlesex were left needing to score 471 to avoid the follow-on.

Northeast now has the two highest individual scores for Glamorgan after hitting 410 in 2022, with David Lloyd and Steve James also having treble centuries to their credit.

Glamorgan accumulated relentlessly in the Saturday morning session as Northeast passed the county's previous best individual score against Middlesex, 226 by newly appointed chief executive Dan Cherry.

There were few fireworks in the first 90 minutes as Northeast and Ingram settled for four batting points.

But Northeast stepped up the tempo with three legside sixes off Ryan Higgins before lunch as Middlesex went on the defensive.

Northeast was mostly impeccable but offered a gully catch and a stumping chance late in his innings, before setting his sights on the ground record.

The closing stage of Glamorgan's highest team score against Middlesex was a one-sided affair as Ingram opened his shoulders to blitz into three figures after a mostly restrained knock by his standards, hitting 12 fours and four maximums.