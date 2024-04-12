County Championship: Elgar & Critchley hit Essex centuiries against Kent

Vitality County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 421-6: Elgar 120, Critchley 103*, Cox 67; Garrett 2-64 Kent: Yet to bat Essex 4pts, Kent 2pts Match scorecard

Dean Elgar produced a masterclass of calm assurance in compiling a first century for Essex while helping to steer his new employers to a dominant position in their County Championship match against Kent.

The former South Africa captain, who has replaced the retired Sir Alastair Cook at the top of the order, made 120 while Matt Critchley was unbeaten on 103 at stumps with Essex having amassed 421-6 on day one.

In front of a bumper crowd of 2,226, surpassing anything recorded in the Championship at Chelmsford last season, Elgar put on 159 for the third wicket with fellow newcomer Jordan Cox (67) before adding 89 for the fourth with Critchley.

Critchley in turn shared stands of 58 with Paul Walter and 80 with Michael Pepper as Kent had a day of toil under bright April skies.

Elgar and former Kent batter Cox repaired the initial damage after Essex lost Feroze Khushi and captain Tom Westley in the first four overs after electing to bat on a slow, batting-friendly pitch.

Cox did not make a mis-step until he had reached 59 when he hooked Nathan Gilchrist to the fine leg boundary where Wes Agar, running in, spilled the chance.

Cox responded by carving Agar through the covers for another boundary in the next over, but departed lbw soon after when misjudging a straight ball from George Garrett.

Elgar was next to fall, finally dismissed after almost four hours at the crease when he chipped Matt Parkinson tamely to short square leg.

That left Essex on 258-4 but the run fest continued through Critchley and Walter, who had struck two sixes in his 33 before becoming Parkinson's second wicket of the day when he picked out the long-off boundary fielder.

Pepper immediately clicked into white-ball made, scoring 49 from 42 balls before upper-cutting Gilchrist to deep third man, but Essex remained on top with Critchley recording the eighth century of his career.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.