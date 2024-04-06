County Championship: Ed Barnard bats Warwickshire into strong position against Worcestershire

Ed Barnard moved from New Road to join Warwickshire before the start of last season [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Worcestershire 360: Kashif 110; Rushworth 3-97 Warwickshire 292-5: Barnard 89; Finch 2-53 Warwickshire (4 pts) trail Worcestershire (4 pts) by 68 runs with five first-innings wickets left Match scorecard

Ed Barnard shone against his former county as Warwickshire built a strong position against Worcestershire on the second day of their County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

Barnard struck a fluent 89 as Warwickshire, in reply to the visitors' 360 all out, closed on 292-5.

Supported by Will Rhodes (64) and Dan Mousley's unbeaten 56, Barnard laid down a platform from which Warwickshire will aim to put their local rivals under serious pressure in the second half of the game.

Worcestershire resumed on the second morning on 316-7, but their hopes of building an imposing total were scuppered by the excellent Chris Rushworth.

Rushworth dismissed Nathan Smith and then tempted Joe Leach to edge to Rob Yates at second slip.

Jason Holder (29) offered some late-order impetus before skying Michael Booth to Danny Briggs at deep point.

Warwickshire's reply was given a perky start by Yates (26) before he inside-edged Leach on to his stumps.

Alex Davies and Rhodes added 65 as the bowlers struggled for rhythm in the ferocious wind before the former perished when he mis-pulled a short ball from Adam Finch to mid-wicket.

The next ball from Finch was identical, but yielded a very different result as Barnard helped it sweetly over long leg to get off the mark with a six.

Rhodes passed 50 for the 33rd time of his career, but found Holder at slip from the bowling of Smith.

At 179-3, the game was finely-balanced and further quick wickets would have given Worcestershire the ascendancy, but Barnard and Mousley settled in to improve by 69 either side of tea.

Barnard was 11 runs from a century when Finch won an lbw decision, which saw the batter depart in disbelief.

A late bonus wicket followed for Worcestershire when Jake Bethell dawdled on a second run and was beaten by Smith's throw.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.