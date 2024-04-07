County Championship: Durham-Hampshire, Derbyshire-Glos, Yorkshire-Leics rained off on day three

Durham and Hampshire are still waiting to start their 2024 season [Getty Images]

Four teams are still waiting to start their season after two games were called off for a third consecutive day in the opening round of County Championship fixtures.

The Division One game between promoted Durham and Hampshire was abandoned before the planned start time of 11:00 BST at Chester-le-Street.

The Division Two match between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire at Derby was also called off mid-afternoon.

There was also no play on day three in the Yorkshire-Leicestershire game at Headingley, where the Tykes remain 72-2 in response to the Foxes' 354 all out.

Consistent overnight downpours made the outfield unplayable at Chester-le-Street - and it was the same story at Derby on an already saturated outfield.