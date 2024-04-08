Advertisement

County Championship 2024, Division 2: live scoreboards

Middlesex's Ryan Higgins bowls to Glamorgan's Sam Northeast
Sam Northeast (batting) scored big runs for Glamorgan at Lord's on day one - PA/John Walton

Follow the scores from all four days’ play from Derby, Lord’s, Hove and Headingley as the 2024 Vitality County Championship Division Two season starts with spring barely sprung.