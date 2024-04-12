County Championship: Derbyshire's Alex Thomson has Glamorgan in a spin

Alex Thomson (left) was Derbyshire's leading wicket-taker in the County Championship in 2023 [Huw Evans picture agency]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan 237 (78 overs): Carlson 74; Thomson 7-65, Tickner 2-57 Derbyshire 46-1 (16 overs): Lloyd 35* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (0 pts) by 191 runs with nine first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Spinner Alex Thomson was the star of the show as Derbyshire bowled Glamorgan out for 237 on a Cardiff wicket which offered unusual turn on the first day.

Thomson (7-65) ran through Glamorgan in a career-best performance despite Kiran Carlson's fluent 74, as the home side fell away badly.

Lively New Zealand paceman Blair Tickner (2-57) showed international quality on his county debut.

Derbyshire reached 46-1 in reply, with Luis Reece the batter to fall.

Glamorgan gave a debut to once-capped England spinner Mason Crane after on-loan seamer Craig Miles was recalled by Warwickshire, and the turning wicket was a sign that the Welsh side are keen to produce a surface to yield positive results after a season of draws.

Meanwhile, Welshmen David Lloyd, leading his new county, and Aneurin Donald made Derbyshire red-ball debuts on familiar territory.

Tickner was brought on in the ninth over with Glamorgan on 27 without loss and made an immediate impact with his fourth ball as he had Billy Root caught behind for 17.

Sam Northeast, fresh from setting a Lord's ground record, added just 11 to his remarkable tally of 515 runs since being dismissed before Tickner bowled him with a rapid full-length delivery.

Thomson got the ball to turn in his first over before lunch and was soon wheeling away in the afternoon, Zain Ul Hassan making a patient 35 in a stand of 60 with Carlson before giving Thomson the charge and presenting Brooke Guest with an easy stumping.

Carlson unleashed his usual array of flashing drives and was looking well set, having hit eight fours and a six, when Thomson trapped him lbw on the back foot.

Glamorgan were finding it difficult both to increase the run rate and to put a partnership together, and Colin Ingram slapped Thomson to cover after a hard-fought 30.

Thomson continued to weave his magic as Lloyd picked up a sharp chance at leg slip to send Chris Cooke back for 20, James Harris was bowled for four trying to sweep, and Dan Douthwaite (23) drilled a fierce return catch to the tall spinner, whose previous best of 6-138 came for the students of Cardiff UCCE.

Sam Conners disposed of Jamie McIlroy and Crane (13) tried one swipe too many as Thomson picked up his seventh.

A total of 237 was a disappointing effort for Glamorgan, but they struck an early blow when Harris had Reece playing on for nought, having taken an incredible 590 runs off them in four innings in 2023.

Crane and Carlson were soon offering double spin and former Glamorgan captain Lloyd, looking to take the attack to Carlson, was dropped by Mir Hamza just before the close as his new side finished on top.

Derbyshire's Alex Thomson told BBC Radio Derby:

"Looking at the wicket prior to the game, I thought there would be a bit of spin but not as much as it did, so it certainly made it entertaining from my half.

"I thought the wicket would dry out and the spin dissipate, but that didn't happen so it's been an interesting day, a really enjoyable day, and there's going to be a lot of spin bowled in the game.

"It was wet out there early on, but it's a darn sight better than being sat inside, really good to get out there after last week (a washout at home to Gloucestershire).

"We're in a strong position, it's an important start in the morning but the boys have done a cracking job."

Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"A mixed day overall, we were in a pretty strong position but Alex Thomson bowled really nicely and it started spinning quite a lot. There's enough in the wicket, and we created a fair few chances in that little spell.

"We weren't expecting the turn at the start, but the groundsmen have had a tough job with all the (bad) weather.

"We've got to stop Lloydy scoring those boundaries he thrives off, try to tie him down, and hopefully we can see the back of him.

"In a weird sort of way, the boys are pretty excited to see a (positive) result sort of wicket even though we're a bit behind the eight-ball. As long as we see positive results, whether it's spin or seam, everyone will be happy including the fans."