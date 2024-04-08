County Championship: Derbyshire v Gloucestershire abandoned without ball bowled

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby Derbyshire v Gloucestershire Match abandoned without a ball bowled Derbyshire 8pts, Glos 8pts

Derbyshire's County Championship Division Two game with Gloucestershire was called off with no play possible during the four scheduled days.

A decision to abandon the match was taken at 09:45 BST on Monday because of a wet outfield.

Both sides have taken eight points from the match.

The teams are due to be next in action on Friday, when Gloucestershire host Yorkshire and Derbyshire travel to Wales to face Glamorgan.