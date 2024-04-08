County Championship: Century for Harry Brook as Yorkshire draw with Leicestershire

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four) Leicestershire 354: Mike 90, Harris 56, Scriven 56; Milnes 4-73, Hill 3-55 & 20-0 Yorkshire 264-6 dec: Lyth 101, Brook 100*; Mike 4-44 Leicestershire (13 pts) drew with Yorkshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

England's Harry Brook hit a stunning final-day 100 not out as Yorkshire and Leicestershire had to settle for an opening-round County Championship draw at Headingley.

Brook arrived at the crease four balls into day four of this weather-ravaged Division Two fixture, overnight rain and a wet outfield once again delaying the start of play.

Yorkshire started on 72-2 in their first-innings reply to Leicestershire's 354. George Hill fell caught off a miscue in the day's opening over, paving the way for Brook to come in and entertain the hardy 178 spectators who had waited patiently for play.

Brook, 25, had not batted in a competitive fixture since playing for England in December. The death of his grandmother led to him pulling out of the Test series in India at the start of the year and opting not to play in the ongoing IPL.

However, in the first of five Championship matches he has made himself available for, he smashed 14 fours and two sixes in 69 balls, with Yorkshire declaring immediately on 264-6 just before tea in order to improve a slow-over rate from the first innings.

They did this successfully as spinners Dan Moriarty and Adam Lyth raced through 7.2 overs before the rain arrived at 4pm with Leicestershire on 26-0 in their second innings.

No more play was possible, with Yorkshire taking 12 points and Leicestershire 13.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.