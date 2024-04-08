County Championship: Bears-Pears ends in weather-hit Edgbaston draw

Jake Libby hit nine fours and a six in his 17th first-class century [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Worcestershire 360: Kashif Ali 110 & 295-3: Kashif Ali 133, Libby 101* Warwickshire 333: Barnard 89, Rhodes 64, Mousley 62; Smith 3-49, Finch 3-56 Warwickshire (13 pts) draw with Worcestershire (14 pts) Match scorecard

Promoted Worcestershire's local derby game with Warwickshire ended in a predictable draw as the weather had the better of the final day at Edgbaston.

After a morning of mopping up and drying out, the final day's play did not get underway until 13:25 BST when the Pears resumed on their overnight 237-2.

But only 19 overs were possible, during which vice-captain Jake Libby reached the 17th first-class century of his career, but his first at Edgbaston.

After the loss of the last session the previous day, that took too much time out of the match for Brett D'Oliveira's side to capitalise on the decent position they had built, largely through local Birmingham-based South Asian Cricket Academy product Kashif Ali's two centuries in the match.

Worcestershire, who have again been allotted two successive away games to start the season with as a result of their ongoing home flooding issues, now go to Trent Bridge on Friday to face a Nottinghamshire side containing four ex-Pears players.

Warwickshire will again be at home against Durham at Edgbaston. But they will again be missing star batting turn Sam Hain (personal reasons) and injured fast bowler Liam Norwell.