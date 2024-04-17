COUNTY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: West Point downs Fairview 9-3 for 6th straight title

Apr. 16—FAIRVIEW — West Point's goal couldn't have been simpler — take two and add to the trophy case.

Following a pair of superb showings at Mark Moore Field on Tuesday, it's safe to say the Warriors accomplished just that.

Coach Drew Bryson's squad bounced Cold Springs 9-2 in the semifinals before taking down Fairview 9-3 in the title clash of this year's Cullman County Baseball Tournament for their sixth straight county championship.

"This group ... we've been up and down all year," Bryson said. "We were young coming into our season and we knew that. We had flashes where we'd look great and do a lot of things right. And then we had times we could do a lot of things wrong. But watching these guys go from where they started to where they finished ... to put it together today by playing really clean baseball all the way around was great.

"The growth I've seen from these guys is something for us to hang our hat on."

Senior JD Cochran kept the Purple and Gold bats silent throughout the game, allowing just an earned run and six hits to go along with three strikeouts. The tournament MVP also went 3-for-4 at the plate, which included an RBI single in a six-run second inning. Gus McKenney added an RBI double in the fourth inning.

"JD has been a bulldog on the mound for us," Bryson said. "He's had some big games for us, including tonight. It was nice for him to be able to close out his career with a night like tonight."

Barett York hit an RBI double for Fairview. Conner Scott had an RBI groundout.

The Warriors improved to 13-13 on the season, while the Aggies dropped to 21-11-1.

See capsules from other county tournament games below as well as the All-Tournament Team.

------

Fairview 12, Good Hope 2

Barett York: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs

Conner Scott: 3-for-5, RBI

Bryceson Turner: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Gannon Black: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lucas West: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Colton Jennings: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 K

Carter Rutherford: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

------

West Point 9, Cold Springs 2

Hunter Graves: 2 RBIs

JD Cochran: 2-for-3, RBI

Josh Cherry: 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K

------

Cold Springs 11, Vinemont 9

Matt Williams: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs

Ethan Nabors: 2-for-5, RBI

Boston Archer: 2 RBIs

Kayden Henderson: 2-for-3, RBI

Rush Sandlin: 2-for-5, RBI

William Hathaway: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K

------

Good Hope 12, Hanceville 2

Caden Drake: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs — 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

Owen Armstrong: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Colbi Kilpatrick: 3 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: HR

------

Fairview 12, Holly Pond 2

Isaac Elrod: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Gannon Black: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Conner Scott: 2 RBIs

Bryceson Turner: 2 RBIs

Kollin Brown: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

------

All-Tournament Team

Will Hathaway, Vinemont

Kollin Brown, Holly Pond

Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville

Cole Bales, Cold Springs

Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs

Caden Drake, Good Hope

Carter Rutherford, Good Hope

Barett York, Fairview

Gannon Black, Fairview

JD Cochran, West Point

Jay Lamar, West Point

Boston Freeman, West Point

------

Cullman County Baseball Coaches Association Scholarship

Jake Cornelius, Hanceville