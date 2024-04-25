ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAM: West Point's Cochran named MVP; Robertson, Cornelius, West, Foust, Dumas and Cornelius notch other top honors
Apr. 24—JD Cochran is going out on top.
Following a fantastic prep career punctuated by a quality senior season, the West Point standout took home MVP honors when the county's seven coaches decided on the 2024 All-County Baseball Team this week.
Fairview's Jaxson Robertson (Pitcher of the Year), Hanceville's Jake Cornelius (Offensive Player of the Year), Fairview's Lucas West (Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Vinemont's Michael Foust (Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Fairview's Nick Dumas (Co-Coach of the Year) and Vinemont's Hunter Cornelius (Co-Coach of the Year) garnered the other top accolades on this year's honorary squad.
See below for full capsules — as well as the complete All-County Team.
------
Most Valuable Player
Name: JD Cochran
School: West Point
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .358 batting average, .454 OBP and .873 OPS with 17 RBIs, 11 walks and four stolen bases. Struck out just five times in 81 at-bats. Compiled a 6-6 record with a 3.50 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 14 walks in 54 innings.
Coach Speak: "JD was steady for us all year on the mound, providing a consistent start each time. You knew he would give you a chance to win. Offensively, he got off to a slow start and had some tough luck with hitting balls hard right at people. But he heated up and provided pop that we needed in the heart of the order. He stepped up in some big spots down the stretch." — Drew Bryson
------
Pitcher of the Year
Name: Jaxson Robertson
School: Fairview
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 innings. Held opponents to a .211 batting average against.
Coach Speak: "He was our No. 1 guy on the mound and pitched in just about all of our big games. It seemed like the bigger the game the better he pitched. We're excited to have him back for two more seasons." — Nick Dumas
------
Offensive Player of the Year
Name: Jake Cornelius
School: Hanceville
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .494 batting average, .584 OBP and 1.164 OPS with 42 runs, 40 hits, 20 stolen bases, 16 walks and 13 RBIs.
Coach Speak: "Jake started the year off on fire. He set the tone for the team on offense every game. A lot of our success early in the season came from his confidence at the plate and guys feeding off him. He has had a great career at Hanceville and I am very proud to have had him come through our program." — Michael Chandler
------
Defensive Players of the Year
Name: Lucas West
School: Fairview
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a .973 fielding percentage and had just three passed balls in 216 innings behind the plate.
Coach Speak: "He was a workhorse for us. He caught every game — all 35 of them. He'll be a huge hole for us to fill — a two-time defensive player of the year in the county. He was really valuable to our team in more ways than what he did on the field in terms of his leadership and work ethic. He'll be missed." — Nick Dumas
------
Name: Michael Foust
School: Vinemont
Class: Senior
Highlights: Compiled a career .959 fielding percentage to go along with 133 putouts, eight assists and just six errors in 80 games.
Coach Speak: "Any time a ball went to him, we knew it was an out. We started calling it the black hole. As soon as the ball goes up, our guys are in the dugout before he even catches it (laughs). He's a huge part of our team. More than being a good outfielder, he's just an unbelievable kid. I can't say enough about him. He's irreplaceable." — Hunter Cornelius
------
Coaches of the Year
Name: Nick Dumas
School: Fairview
Highlights: Led the Aggies to a 21-13-1 record — most wins since 1997 — playoff berth and in-season ranking in Class 5A.
------
Name: Hunter Cornelius
School: Vinemont
Highlights: Led the Eagles to a 17-8 record, playoff berth and in-season ranking in Class 3A.
------
First Team
Infielder: Conner Scott, Fairview
Infielder: Boston Freeman, West Point
Infielder: Kollin Brown, Holly Pond
Infielder: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs
Infielder: Cole Bales, Cold Springs
Outfielder: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont
Outfielder: Carter Rutherford, Good Hope
Outfielder: Nic Gregory, Fairview
Catcher: Jake Hale, Vinemont
Utility: Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond
Pitcher: Josh Cherry, West Point
Pitcher: Carter Naramore, Good Hope
Pitcher: Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville
Pitcher: Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville
Pitcher: Jonah Eckleberry, Fairview
------
Honorable Mention
Cold Springs: Lindan Hill and Matt Williams
Fairview: Gannon Black and Bryceson Turner
Good Hope: Ayden Black
Hanceville: Cody Belcher, Hunter Black and Hunter Weeks
Holly Pond: Carson Ryan
Vinemont: Jaxon Holcomb and Rush Sandlin
West Point: Gus McKenney and Deacon Stutchman