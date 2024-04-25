ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAM: West Point's Cochran named MVP; Robertson, Cornelius, West, Foust, Dumas and Cornelius notch other top honors

Apr. 24—JD Cochran is going out on top.

Following a fantastic prep career punctuated by a quality senior season, the West Point standout took home MVP honors when the county's seven coaches decided on the 2024 All-County Baseball Team this week.

Fairview's Jaxson Robertson (Pitcher of the Year), Hanceville's Jake Cornelius (Offensive Player of the Year), Fairview's Lucas West (Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Vinemont's Michael Foust (Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Fairview's Nick Dumas (Co-Coach of the Year) and Vinemont's Hunter Cornelius (Co-Coach of the Year) garnered the other top accolades on this year's honorary squad.

See below for full capsules — as well as the complete All-County Team.

Most Valuable Player

Name: JD Cochran

School: West Point

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a .358 batting average, .454 OBP and .873 OPS with 17 RBIs, 11 walks and four stolen bases. Struck out just five times in 81 at-bats. Compiled a 6-6 record with a 3.50 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 14 walks in 54 innings.

Coach Speak: "JD was steady for us all year on the mound, providing a consistent start each time. You knew he would give you a chance to win. Offensively, he got off to a slow start and had some tough luck with hitting balls hard right at people. But he heated up and provided pop that we needed in the heart of the order. He stepped up in some big spots down the stretch." — Drew Bryson

Pitcher of the Year

Name: Jaxson Robertson

School: Fairview

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 innings. Held opponents to a .211 batting average against.

Coach Speak: "He was our No. 1 guy on the mound and pitched in just about all of our big games. It seemed like the bigger the game the better he pitched. We're excited to have him back for two more seasons." — Nick Dumas

Offensive Player of the Year

Name: Jake Cornelius

School: Hanceville

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a .494 batting average, .584 OBP and 1.164 OPS with 42 runs, 40 hits, 20 stolen bases, 16 walks and 13 RBIs.

Coach Speak: "Jake started the year off on fire. He set the tone for the team on offense every game. A lot of our success early in the season came from his confidence at the plate and guys feeding off him. He has had a great career at Hanceville and I am very proud to have had him come through our program." — Michael Chandler

Defensive Players of the Year

Name: Lucas West

School: Fairview

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a .973 fielding percentage and had just three passed balls in 216 innings behind the plate.

Coach Speak: "He was a workhorse for us. He caught every game — all 35 of them. He'll be a huge hole for us to fill — a two-time defensive player of the year in the county. He was really valuable to our team in more ways than what he did on the field in terms of his leadership and work ethic. He'll be missed." — Nick Dumas

Name: Michael Foust

School: Vinemont

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a career .959 fielding percentage to go along with 133 putouts, eight assists and just six errors in 80 games.

Coach Speak: "Any time a ball went to him, we knew it was an out. We started calling it the black hole. As soon as the ball goes up, our guys are in the dugout before he even catches it (laughs). He's a huge part of our team. More than being a good outfielder, he's just an unbelievable kid. I can't say enough about him. He's irreplaceable." — Hunter Cornelius

Coaches of the Year

Name: Nick Dumas

School: Fairview

Highlights: Led the Aggies to a 21-13-1 record — most wins since 1997 — playoff berth and in-season ranking in Class 5A.

Name: Hunter Cornelius

School: Vinemont

Highlights: Led the Eagles to a 17-8 record, playoff berth and in-season ranking in Class 3A.

First Team

Infielder: Conner Scott, Fairview

Infielder: Boston Freeman, West Point

Infielder: Kollin Brown, Holly Pond

Infielder: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs

Infielder: Cole Bales, Cold Springs

Outfielder: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont

Outfielder: Carter Rutherford, Good Hope

Outfielder: Nic Gregory, Fairview

Catcher: Jake Hale, Vinemont

Utility: Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond

Pitcher: Josh Cherry, West Point

Pitcher: Carter Naramore, Good Hope

Pitcher: Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville

Pitcher: Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville

Pitcher: Jonah Eckleberry, Fairview

Honorable Mention

Cold Springs: Lindan Hill and Matt Williams

Fairview: Gannon Black and Bryceson Turner

Good Hope: Ayden Black

Hanceville: Cody Belcher, Hunter Black and Hunter Weeks

Holly Pond: Carson Ryan

Vinemont: Jaxon Holcomb and Rush Sandlin

West Point: Gus McKenney and Deacon Stutchman