County ballot

Nov. 10—Fans of the University of Colorado Buffs football may have noticed something different this year about Ralphie: Her runs are shorter compared to past seasons.

The mascot also didn't run out with the team for most of the season. When asked about it, CU Boulder spokesperson Steve Hurlbert said "Ralphie is an 800-pound animal who does what she wants."

CU Boulder would not answer any further questions on the subject.

The name "Ralphie" is a legacy passed on buffalo to buffalo. The current Ralphie, Ralphie VI or Ember, is the sixth buffalo to fill the role. She's three years old and had her first run in September of 2021.

The previous Ralphie buffaloes typically ran the whole length of the football field, curving around before reaching the end zone and dragging her handlers along as they sprint to keep pace with her. She also used to lead the team onto the field, with players following directly behind her.

This year, Ralphie VI's runs have not gone past midfield, with her handlers briskly jogging alongside her, and she did not lead the team out of the tunnel for most of the season. Ralphie VI is also running shorter distances than she did last year.

Some fans have expressed concerns on Twitter, now known as X, that "something's wrong with Ralphie" or that she's injured, citing her shorter, slower runs.

CU Boulder would not comment on whether Ralphie VI is injured.

This fan jokingly noted they "almost booed" Ralphie VI when she barely made it to the 20 yard line. Another tweet said they love Ralphie VI but she's "struggling to make it to the 30 yard line every run. Just feels like she doesn't want to do it."

Another fan noted when Ralphie VI made it "all the way to the 50" yard line, with fans predicting whether or not she would make it past the 50 became a common discussion.

"Ralphie did lead the team out last week and the last two weeks she's made it to midfield," Hurlbert said.

Even in the game Hurlbert was referring to, when some teased that the team would follow Ralphie VI out of the tunnel for a homecoming game, Ralphie VI ran out well before the team and was almost back in her trailer when the team came out.

Handlers have noted in the past that different buffaloes have different personalities, and can even feel different week to week.

"There were a few games where Ralphie IV did not want to run," former Ralphie program manager John Graves told the Camera in 2017. "Her pen opens, the handlers start running and she just stands there. She weighed 1,100 pounds. You can't make a buffalo do anything she doesn't want to."

As for this Ralphie, she will have one more game this season, a noon kickoff Saturday as the Buffs celebrate senior day.

"The tradition of Ralphie running is the best in college sports and is justifiably sacrosanct to CU fans worldwide," Hurlbert said. "Since Saturday will be her last run of the season, she's looking forward to hearing the roar of the Folsom faithful one last time before starting her rigorous off-season regimen of eating, playing and napping."