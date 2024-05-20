County athletes advance to D-II, III regional tournament

May 20—Staff Report

Ashtabula County track and field athletes continued to compete in the district tournament on Saturday at three different Division II and III sites, seeking regional spots.

Edgewood, Conneaut, Jefferson and the Pymatuning Valley girls team were at the D-II site, while the Geneva girls squad went to Bedford.

In D-III, Grand Valley and the PV boys teams were at the Ravenna site.

The top four in each event qualified to the regional tournament.

DIVISION II AT LAKEVIEW

Tammy Liplin led the Warriors girls team with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run.

Liplin won with a time of 11:49.16 to beat out Woodridge's Eloise Willett, who ran an 11:52.83.

Taylor Visnosky, in the discus, and Maddie Crooks, 800, also advanced to the regional with top-four finishes.

Visnosky, who adanced to the regional in the shot put on Thursday, registered a 108-5 in the discus for second.

Crooks snared the last regional qualifying spot in the 800 in a time of 2:26.71. She outdistanced Streetsboro's Madelyn Jajec's 2:29.63.

Edgewood's Morgan Haywood and Payton Corrigan claimed first and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault on Thursday.

"We are excited for the girls to compete at regional," Warriors coach Steve Hill said. "All four girls have a chance to be competing to get on the podim [top eight] in their event with some competing to place top four and move on to state. We will get a good week of practice in and prepare them to do their best."

Chris Skwera notched a 10-6 in the pole vault for second, and earned a spot in the regional competition for the Edgewood boys squad.

Skwera went 10-6 in the pole vault to place after winner Harvey Kever, who topped the field at 12-6.

For Conneaut, Macey McBride took third in the 400 to advance. She joined teammate Madison Teppo, who quailifed for the regional pole vault on Thursday.

McBride ran a 1:00.24 in the 400.

Wyatt Payne, in the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Carrick Dobran, pole vault, both qualified for the regional. Max Gleason claimed fourth in the long jump on Thursday.

Payne ran a 15.02 in the 110 hurdles finals to place second, after Woodridge's Connor Hons at 14.66. Payne also posted third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 40.87.

Dobran recorded an 8-6 in the pole vault for fourth.

Jefferson's Emma Phillips qualified to the regional in the high jump and 3200.

Phillips had already qualified for the regional in the high jump on Thursday, but added the 3200 on Saturday in a time of 12:04.65, finishing fourth.

PV's Rowen Jenkins, the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Mae Struna both earned regional spots on Saturday.

Jenkins took first in the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.90 and second, 300 hurdles, 46.46.

Girard's Mia Malito just edged Jenkins out in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.43.

Struna was fourth in the discus at 95-09 after taking third in the shot put on Thursday.

DIVISION II AT BEDFORD

The Eagles girls team finished third in the team standings with 79.50 points.

Individually, the 4X100 relay team of Riley Williams, Allison Sochia, Caliana Boland and Caramia Boland; Caramia Boland, long jump and Ella Haeseler, discus, qualified for the regional on Saturday.

The relay team ran a 50.39 for second after Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's 50.17.

Caramia Boland won the long jump at 17-25. Padua Franciscan's Madeline Burgess claimed second at 16-07.75. Haeseler finished third with a best mark of 109-1.

On Thursday, Boland, in the long jump, and Alyssa Palmisano and Danielle Bobish, shot put, advanced to the regional.

"Overall, placing third as a team in the district is credited to the large group of dedicated seniors that have kept this year's team in focus and proved that by setting goals and putting in the work to make them," Geneva coach Jason Dalton said. "It is a special group that will be missed."

The D-II regional tournament is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Fitch High School.

The Geneva girls team is going to the Lexington Regional, also on Thursday and Saturday.

DIVISION III AT RAVENNA

PV's boys team earned runner-up team honors with 77 points. McDonald won with 131 points.

For the Lakers, Brayden Shinault, in the 100 and 200; Gavin Hodge, 400, and William Baugher, 110 and 300 hurdles, qualified for the regional.

Shinault won the 100 in a time of 11.27. He took third in the 200 at 22.66 after the Brookfield duo of Aiden Jones (22.41) and Christian Davis (22.65).

Hodge ran a school-record 51.08 for third.

Baugher was third in both the 110 (17.12) and 300 hurdles (42.48).

PV's 4X800 relay team of Justin Summers, Jacob Dean, Austin Dean and Hodge, and Layton Dubic and Elliott Jones, pole vault, qualified for the regional on Thursday.

"The boys finished runner-up, our highest finish ever for the boys," Lakers boys coach Ryan Shontz said. "It was a team effort all around and I couldn't be more happy for my boys."

For the Mustangs boys team, regional qualifiers included Robert Rogers in the high jump and long jump, and Sam Steimle, 3200.

Rogers added a second district titie by winning the high jump at 6-0. He won the long jump on Thursday.

Sam Steimle attained a 10:22.64 for third place.

Nicolas Johnson qualified for GV in the pole vault on Thursday.

GV's girls team qualified Regan Boiarski in the 100 and 200 and Anna Steimle, 1600 and 3200 to the regional on Saturday.

Boiarski was fourth in the 100 (13.61) and 200 (27.83). In the 100, she beat out fifth-place finisher Delaney Kolat, who ran a 14.07.

Boiarski's 200 time was good enough to fend off South Range's Madison Dado, who ran a 28.21.

Steimle ran a 5:26.46 for second in the 1600 and 12:18.42, third, 3200.

On Thursday, the Mustangs' 4X800 relay team of Reese Nims, Kylee Portzer, Jocelyn Cozad and Steimle; Boiarski, long jump, and Alex Hunt and Portzer, pole vault, advanced to the regional.

"We had a real good district meet," GV girls coach Kurtis Fisher said. "To have two district champions for the girls and two for the boys, is great."

The D-III regional tournament is slated for Wednesday and Friday at Norwayne High School.