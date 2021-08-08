County: 92% of COVID hospitalizations at Cobb hospitals are among unvaccinated

Aug. 8—County and public health officials say cases of COVID-19 have doubled each week for the past four weeks, and that the unvaccinated account for 92% of COVID hospitalizations at Cobb hospitals.

In a social media update on Friday, Cobb County laid out some of the local data on virus, cases of which are again surging as the more contagious Delta variant spreads. Cobb County had reached 399 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 county residents as of Friday. One-hundred cases per 100,000 residents is considered high community transmission.

Also on Friday, 11.8% of those being tested were receiving a positive result, and 85% of new cases were being reported as the Delta variant. The county's post also pointed out that it takes four to five weeks for a vaccination shot to become fully effective after the first dose, and said public health officials are again urging residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to the latest data available, Cobb County reports 54% of residents having received at least one shot and 48% fully vaccinated.

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.For the Georgia DPH's full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at cdc.gov.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.