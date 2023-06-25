Country roads to the New Jersey Turnpike: West Virginia athlete Sage Clawges commits to Rutgers football

There is some clear momentum for Rutgers football on the recruiting front, with another bigtime commitment coming in this weekend. On Sunday, Sage Calwges committed to the program.

This makes three commitments in the last four days that Rutgers has landed a commitment. On Thursday, Elijah King committed to the Scarlet Knights and on Saturday, Rutgers got a verbal from Georgia athlete Antonio White.

As for Clawges, he is a legitimate Big Ten athlete who could be a defensive back or a wide receiver at Rutgers. He was a three-star and is the No. 13 recruit in West Virginia’s 2024 class.

The talented athlete will play this fall for St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT). He posted his commitment on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Power Five list for Clawges is solid with offers from Iowa, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia all coming in for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound athlete.

His planned official visit this week has been canceled.

