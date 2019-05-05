Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby in stunning decision

Country House was named the long-shot winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday at Louisville, Ky., in a controversial finish after Maximum Security was disqualified from the top spot following a post-race inquiry.

Maximum Security held off Country House over a sloppy track to cross the finish line first and appeared to win. But after a lengthy delay following the race, it was determined that Maximum Security veered in off the rail and toward the center of the track before the stretch and interfered with other horses -- specifically War of Will.

Track stewards determined that Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, had to yield the victory to the 65-to-1 betting choice Country House, resulting in the first disqualification of the top finisher in Kentucky Derby history.

"It was an odd way to do it and we hate to back into any of these things," trainer William Mott said afterward on the NBC broadcast. "It was a bittersweet victory, but I have to say our horse ran very well, our jockey (did) very well, and I am thrilled to death for all of the connections."

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Country House finished ahead of second-place Code of Honor and third-place Tacitus. Country House paid $132.40 to win.

"I'm kind of speechless now," said Prat, a native of France. "It's a real feeling but it's a good one."

Country House ended a streak that saw six consecutive favorites win the race. The winner will now move on to the second leg of the Triple Crown in the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Baltimore.

"We will just have to prove ourselves in the future," Mott said after his horse was ruled the winner.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won last year's Kentucky Derby with Justify, had three horses in the race, but Improbable (fourth), Game Winner (fifth) and Roadster (15th) did not threaten the leaders.

Justify went on to win the Triple Crown last year, following the victory in Kentucky with one in the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

--Field Level Media