Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby in stunning decision

Country House was named the longshot winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday at Louisville, Ky., in a controversial finish after Maximum Security disqualified from the top spot following a post-race inquiry.

Maximum Security held off Country House over a sloppy track to cross the finish line first and appeared to win. But after a lengthy delay following the race, it was determined that Maximum Security veered in off the rail and toward the center of the track before the stretch and interfered with other horses -- specifically War of Will.

Track stewards determined that Maximum Security had to yield the victory to the 65-to-1 betting choice Country House, resulting in the first disqualification in Kentucky Derby history.

Ridden by Flavian Prat and trained by William Mott, Country House finished ahead of second-place Code of Honor and third-place Tacitus. Country House paid $132.40 to win on a $2 bet.

Country House ended a streak that saw six consecutive favorites win the race.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who won last year's Kentucky Derby with Justify, had three horses in the race but Improbable (fifth), Game Winner (sixth) and Roadster (16th) did not threaten the leaders. Justify went on to win the Triple Crown last year, following the victory in Kentucky with one in the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes.

--Field Level Media