Country Club of York hosts U.S. Men’s Open qualifier; one Pennsylvanian qualifies

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A local USGA qualifier for the U.S. Men’s Open took place at the Country Club of York on Thursday.

Of the four that made the cut on the 18-stroke course, one is from Pennsylvania.

Nicholas Gross from Downingtown, Pennsylvania earned first place in the qualifier with a total gross score of 63 and a -7 to par. The Keystone native will now compete at the U.S. Men’s Open starting on August, 19 at Pinehurst No. 2 in New York.

Winton Munch from Michigan came in second (66 total gross, -4 to par gross) and Joey Medora from Bethesda, Maryland and Casper Nerpin from Sweden tied for third (67 TG, -3 TPG) to punch their tickets to the premiere competition.

Alternate No. 1 who just missed the cut is Kevin Keith from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania (68 TG, -2 TPG). Alternate No. 2 is Max Siegfried from Villanova, Pennsylvania (68 TG, -2 TPG).

The U.S. Men’s Open will be played from Aug. 19 – Sept. 8.

The U.S. Women’s Open is set to start on May 30 at the Lancaster Country Club with the best golfers from around the world competing for the $12 million prize.

