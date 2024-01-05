Counting Down the Irish in Review: Notre Dame returns proven veterans in '24, underscored by 2023 expectations

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame

At some point, Notre Dame’s 2024 expectations should begin to be tempered, simply acknowledging logic. But even looking beyond the Irish successes in roster management across the last month-plus, there are underlying endorsements for Notre Dame’s Playoff hopes in the first year of the 12-team Playoff.

Look back to the preseason. Some of the following names may have disappointed, but those were largely tied to injury, not on-field performances. In fact, of the dozen players returning in 2024 that were also in the top 25 of this preseason’s “Counting Down the Irish” rankings — the anticipations of the 2023 season by 10 Notre Dame beat writers — it can be easily argued six of them were underrated in retrospect.

Returning not only contributors but contributors still on upward trends bodes well for the Irish in 2024.

There is a precedent here. Just look back a year ago. Notre Dame returned 12 players from the 2022 “Counting Down the Irish” rankings in 2023. Only 11 of them landed in the 2023 rankings, though, nine of which ticked upward in the wonderings.

That is natural, older players more likely to impact a season. And such a glut of proven veterans leading a roster for years at a time creates a heightened floor, propelling Notre Dame to the top 15 and a 10-3 record in Marcus Freeman’s second season as a head coach.

Recognizing that, the likes of cornerback Benjamin Morrison (No. 3 in 2023’s rankings), linebacker Jack Kiser (No. 9) and safety Xavier Watts (No. 12) raise Notre Dame’s floor for next season, not to mention defensive tackles Rylie Mills (No. 10) and Howard Cross (No. 13).

This thinking furthers thoughts of receivers Jayden Thomas (No. 7) and Jaden Greathouse (No. 25), and running back Jadarian Price (No. 20) propelling the Irish offense as much as Clemson transfer Beaux Collins and Florida International transfer Kris Mitchell might.

While a vague thought, it is another piece of evidence that the Notre Dame foundation is stronger than it was a year or two ago, strong enough to make Playoff aspirations reasonable.

(Defensive end Jordan Botelho, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, tight end Mitchell Evans and cornerback Jaden Mickey are also returning from the preseason’s rankings.)

Naturally, some names from the preseason ranking out-performed the panel’s expectations.

Ohio State defensive end transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste never should have been slotted as low as No. 23, one spot behind Oklahoma State nickel back transfer Thomas Harper, also too low. The pair combined for 88 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, an impact worth noting specifically given the Irish have landed Duke defensive end transfer RJ Oben and Arizona State nickel back transfer Jordan Clark this offseason.

Evans at No. 18 was foolish, though his torn ACL makes a genuine read on his season more difficult, also throwing into doubt his early 2024 possibilities.

Evans’s hopes may be lowered in 2024 because of that uncertain timeline, but give some credence to Oben and Clark. If including those two transfers with their starting experience, Notre Dame will have eight defenders with viable starts under their belts when it heads to Texas A&M on Aug. 31. (240 days)

One of those, Botelho, underperformed in 2023 compared to the preseason suggestion of impacting the team as its No. 11 most worthwhile player, though injury may have been a quiet piece of his struggles to 32 tackles with four sacks.

“He just continues to improve,” Freeman said after beating No. 19 Oregon State, 40-8, in the Sun Bowl. “... He works at it, he’s done a heck of a job at the Vyper for us, and I see that being his role as we move into next year.

“My challenge to Jordan is, let’s continue to get better, continue to be consistent in our preparation. But he is a talented football player, and he showed today how good he can be.”

Simply as an example, if Botelho does not improve, he will still be an asset to Notre Dame’s defense. If he does develop further — and to reiterate, Botelho may not have been fully healthy in 2023 — then the Irish defense will somehow be even better.

That kind of thought underscores the value in looking back to the 2023 preseason to garner thoughts for 2024, one-year sample sizes not necessarily as indicative of a player’s potential as long-held analyses of him may be.