Counting down the Commanders’ 20 biggest cap hits in 2023: Beginning with No. 5

Which Washington Commanders players will count the largest cap hit for the 2023 NFL season?

Commanders Wire concludes our counting down of the top 20 Washington Commanders with the largest cap hit for 2023.

Of course, the Commanders will be making a roster move soon, which will tremendously affect the 2023 team Salary Cap. But for now, Commanders Wire will report how the salary cap hits stand at the time of this writing until the team actually makes the very much anticipated release of a player.

*All salary cap numbers are courtesy of Spotrac.

No. 5: Chase Roullier, Center

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) arrives for practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Cap hit: $12,420,000



Percentage of 2023 cap: 5.39



No. 4: Charles Leno, Offensive Tackle

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $12,445,000



Percentage of 2023 cap: 5.40



No. 3: Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver/Running Back

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $13,000,000



Percentage of 2023 cap: 5.64

No. 2: Jonathan Allen, Defensive Tackle

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is tackled for a loss by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hit: $21,441,168



Percentage of 2023 cap: 9.30



No. 1: Carson Wentz, Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 24: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Cap hit: $26,176,470



Percentage of 2023 cap: 11.35



Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire